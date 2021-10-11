Tokyo stocks open mixed on Kishida's tax comment, Wall St. losses

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened mixed Monday as buying following Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's remark that he will postpone plans to increase the capital gains tax rate was offset by selling on declines on Wall Street late last week. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 83.99 points, or 0.30 percent, from Friday to 27,964.95. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 3.91 points, or 0.20 percent, at 1,965.76. Decliners were led by precision instrument and machinery issues, while marine transportation and mining issues led...