Tokyo stocks up in morning as Kishida delays capital gains tax hike

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Monday morning as market sentiment improved after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on the weekend he will not immediately increase the capital gains tax rate. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average climbed 440.01 points, or 1.57 percent, from Friday to 28,488.95. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 27.66 points, or 1.41 percent, at 1,989.51. Gainers were led by air transportation, mining and transportation equipment issues.