Tokyo stocks end higher on weaker yen, Kishida shelving tax hike

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended sharply higher Monday as the weaker yen against the U.S. dollar aided exporters, while sentiment was heartened after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he will not immediately increase the capital gains tax rate. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 449.26 points, or 1.60 percent, from Friday at 28,498.20. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 34.73 points, or 1.77 percent, higher at 1,996.58. Gainers were led by marine transportation, air transportation and mining issues.