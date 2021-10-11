Hagiuda vows to promote scrapping of Fukushima plant as top priority

Newsfrom Japan

Industry minister Koichi Hagiuda pledged to promote the decommissioning of the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant and recovery of the area as a top priority during his first visit Sunday to the northeastern Japan prefecture since assuming office. Hagiuda also told Fukushima Gov. Masao Uchibori and the mayors of municipalities hosting the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant that his ministry will make its "best efforts" to release treated radioactive water from the facility hit by a massive earthquake and tsunami in March 2011. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is also arranging a trip to the Fukush...