Kishida to seek economic growth before redistributing wealth

Newsfrom Japan

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday he will seek to achieve economic growth in Japan before redistributing wealth during questioning by opposition lawmakers over his policy speech last week ahead of a House of Representatives election. Kishida underscored that he will not immediately seek to raise the tax rate on capital gains or other financial assets. He had earlier said changing the tax would be an option, leading to sharp falls in Tokyo stocks last week. "Unless there is growth there is nothing to distribute. It is important to seek growth first, and I will do my utmost to realize it,...