G-7 highlights transparency among digital currency principles: draft

The Group of Seven industrialized nations will call for transparency and privacy protection as part of a common set of guiding principles created for central bank digital currencies, a draft document showed Monday. The 13-point rules are expected to be endorsed during a meeting of finance chiefs in Washington on Wednesday, at a time when China is taking the lead in the global race to launch a central bank digital currency, or CBDC, amid concerns the development could allow stronger surveillance of its economy and people. While noting the issuance of such currencies is a "sovereign matter," the...