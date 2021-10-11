G-7 highlights transparency among digital currency principles: draft

Politics Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

The Group of Seven industrialized nations will call for transparency and privacy protection as part of a common set of guiding principles created for central bank digital currencies, a draft document showed Monday. The 13-point rules are expected to be endorsed during a meeting of finance chiefs in Washington on Wednesday, at a time when China is taking the lead in the global race to launch a central bank digital currency, or CBDC, amid concerns the development could allow stronger surveillance of its economy and people. While noting the issuance of such currencies is a "sovereign matter," the...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News