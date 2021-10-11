Baseball: Lions win draft rights for top pitching prospect Sumida

Newsfrom Japan

The Seibu Lions won the right to negotiate with top pitching prospect Chihiro Sumida out of Fukuoka Prefecture's Nishinippon Institute of Technology on Monday at Nippon Professional Baseball's amateur draft. The Pacific League's Lions were among four clubs to nominate the left-hander as their top pick, along with the Central League's Hiroshima Carp, Yomiuri Giants and Yakult Swallows. An ecstatic Seibu general manager Hisanobu Watanabe said Sumida can make an "immediate impact" for the club, with Lions skipper Hatsuhiko Tsuji equally enthusiastic about the young southpaw. "He's capable of thro...