Soccer: Moriyasu admits Japan in tough place, must beat Australia

On the eve of a must-win World Cup qualifier against Australia, Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu said Monday his squad is in a perilous situation, but can still get their campaign back on track. Japan head into Tuesday's clash at Saitama Stadium third in Group B with one win and two losses in the final Asian qualifying stage for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, including a dispiriting 1-0 defeat away to Saudi Arabia in their most recent outing last Thursday. Australia, meanwhile, are riding high after a record 11 consecutive victories in World Cup qualifying. They sit on top of the group with three w...
