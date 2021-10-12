Tokyo stocks open lower as Wall Street declines on oil price worry
Tokyo stocks opened lower Tuesday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street driven by increased concerns over the adverse impact of higher fuel costs on the economy after U.S. oil futures climbed to their highest level in seven years. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 133.55 points, or 0.47 percent, from Monday to 28,364.65. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 8.15 points, or 0.41 percent, at 1,988.43. Decliners were led by air transportation, information and communication, and retail issues. At 9 a....