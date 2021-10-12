Dollar rises to almost 3-yr high vs yen after oil futures surge

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. dollar soared to the lower 113 yen range in Tokyo on Tuesday morning, its highest level since December 2018, as higher oil futures and prospects for rising inflation in the United States dragged on Tokyo stocks. At 11:30 a.m. the dollar fetched 113.29-30 yen compared with 113.25-35 yen in London at 4 p.m. and 112.78-80 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Monday. U.S. currency and bond markets were closed Monday for a national holiday. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 265.88 points, or 0.93 percent, from Monday to 28,232.32 in the morning session. The broader Topix index of all First Section...