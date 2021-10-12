Mitsubishi Heavy gas turbine unit of Thai power plant goes online

Newsfrom Japan

The second gas turbine unit of two natural gas-fired power plants in Thailand has started operations this month, marking a fresh development in a gas turbine combined cycle power system involving Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. Mitsubishi Heavy said Monday the second gas turbine unit went online on Oct. 1 following the first at the end of March this year, both at a gas-fired power plant in Chonburi Province. The unit is one of eight ordered on a full-turnkey basis in 2018 as part of a joint venture between Thai independent power producer Gulf Energy Development Public Company Ltd. and...