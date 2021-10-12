Japan wholesale prices in Sept. mark sharpest gain since 2008

Newsfrom Japan

Wholesale prices in Japan jumped 6.3 percent in September from a year earlier, marking the sharpest pace of gain since September 2008, due to higher energy and raw material costs, the Bank of Japan said Tuesday. The prices of goods traded between companies increased for the seventh straight month and accelerated from a 5.8 percent gain in both July and August. Despite the rising trend of wholesale prices, their impact on consumer prices has been rather limited, complicating the BOJ's efforts to accelerate inflation toward its 2 percent target with its bold monetary easing. By product, prices o...