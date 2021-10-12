Princess Mako visits imperial graves ahead of high-profile marriage

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Princess Mako visited the graves of her great-grandparents in Tokyo on Tuesday to offer prayers ahead of her controversy-hit marriage to boyfriend Kei Komuro later this month. The visit was made at the request of the 29-year-old princess, a niece of Emperor Naruhito, who is set to go ahead with the marriage that was imperiled by a financial dispute involving Komuro's mother. Princess Mako will skip the traditional wedding rites, the first time a female member of the royal family has done so in postwar Japan. Under the current rules, women lose their royal status once they marry a commo...