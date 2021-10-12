Toyota aiming to bring high-efficiency solar tech to vehicle lineup

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. said Tuesday it will aim to equip its cars with highly efficient solar power generation systems as the automaker ramps up its efforts to achieve carbon neutrality. Toyota will carry out research and development with the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology, which has expertise in renewable energy production, and Toyota Central R&D Labs Inc., a group firm of the automaker that is focused on achieving technological advances. "The three parties will seek to popularize vehicles equipped with solar power generation systems...To this end, (we) will purs...