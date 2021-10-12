Evergrande misses interest payments totaling $148 million: report

Newsfrom Japan

Debt-laden property developer China Evergrande Group has missed interest payments on bonds totaling $148 million, Reuters reported Tuesday, fueling concerns over a possible default by the company. This was the third round of Evergrande's failure in coupon payment in three weeks, following the two other payments it missed in September, the Reuters report said. But the company has not commented on the non-payments. Holders of the Evergrande bonds said they did not receive the coupon payments due by 4 a.m. GMT Tuesday, according to the report. The default on the interest payments could accelerate...