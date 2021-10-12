Soccer: Japan reignite World Cup campaign with 2-1 win over Australia

Newsfrom Japan

Japan beat Australia 2-1 in an Asian World Cup qualifier on Tuesday, securing a desperately needed three points thanks to a late own goal. The Samurai Blue went ahead in the eighth minute at Saitama Stadium through Ao Tanaka, but the Socceroos leveled in the 69th minute from a stunning Ajdin Hrustic free kick. The hosts found the winner in the 85th minute, with substitute Takuma Asano's chipped shot hitting the post and rebounding into the net off Australia defender Aziz Behich. In handing Australia their first loss of the final Asian qualifying stage for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Samur...