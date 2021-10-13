IMF assures credibility of data as chief faces China ranking scandal

Newsfrom Japan

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday offered assurances as to the credibility of its data and forecasts after allegations surfaced that IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva, in her previous capacity as a top World Bank official, pressured staff to manipulate a flagship report in a way that would appease China. "In the case of the IMF, we take data integrity incredibly seriously, which is why we have many processes in place to make sure that our data and forecasts are...reviewed carefully by multiple departments, multiple economists," IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath told a press conference. H...