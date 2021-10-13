Tokyo stocks open lower as IMF downgrades economic growth estimate

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday as investor sentiment was hurt by an International Monetary Fund downgrade of growth estimates for the Japanese and global economy in 2021. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 124.40 points, or 0.44 percent, from Tuesday to 28,106.21. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 6.56 points, or 0.33 percent, at 1,976.12. Decliners were led by marine transportation, iron and steel, and mining issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 113.54-55 yen compared with 113.56-66 yen in Ne...