G-20 finance chiefs to back int'l corporate tax reforms

Finance chiefs of the Group of 20 major economies are expected to back a set of corporate tax reforms to address tax avoidance by tech giants and other international companies when they meet in Washington on Wednesday. The G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors are likely to affirm their cooperation on introducing in 2023 a 15 percent global minimum corporate tax rate and a system for multinational companies to pay their fair share of tax regardless of their physical presence, according to sources familiar with the matter. The G-20 members will release a joint statement after their ...