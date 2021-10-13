Honda unveils new small business plane for nonstop long haul flights

Newsfrom Japan

The aircraft manufacturing unit of Honda Motor Co. unveiled Tuesday a concept for a new HondaJet small business aircraft with an increased passenger capacity and an ability to complete transcontinental flights across the United States. A mock-up of the "HondaJet 2600 Concept" by Honda Aircraft Co. was displayed at an annual trade show in Las Vegas to gauge customer reaction and gain an understanding of potential market demand, according to a press release. Approximately 40 percent longer and wider compared to the existing model, a maximum of 10 passengers can be accommodated, up from the six t...