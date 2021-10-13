Japan's Itochu to expand industrial park in Indonesia

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese trading house Itochu Corp. has begun developing a 105 hectare site to be added to its industrial park in Indonesia, with an eye to selling it to Chinese and South Korean companies in addition to Japanese clients. Itochu said it has decided to expand Karawang International Industrial City in Karawang Regency, West Java, as it has already sold more than 90 percent of the existing plots, mostly to Japanese companies, at the industrial park about 60 kilometers east of central Jakarta. The industrial park is located about 80 kilometers from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, the main ga...