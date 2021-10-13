Tokyo stocks end lower ahead of U.S. price data amid high oil costs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower in volatile trading Wednesday as investors cautiously awaited U.S. consumer price data due later in the day amid recent higher prices of oil and other commodities. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 90.33 points, or 0.32 percent, from Tuesday at 28,140.28. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 8.85 points, or 0.45 percent, lower at 1,973.83. Decliners were led by marine transportation, iron and steel, and rubber product issues.