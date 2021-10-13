Global public debt remains at record-high levels in 2021: IMF

Newsfrom Japan

Global public debt is estimated to stand at 97.8 percent of the world's gross domestic product in 2021, 0.8 percentage point lower than a year before but still at record-high levels on the back of a massive fiscal response in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the International Monetary Fund said Wednesday. Japan, whose fiscal health is already the worst among major industrialized economies, is expected to see its government debt-to-GDP ratio come to 256.9 percent this year, up 2.8 points from a year earlier, before declining to 251.9 percent in 2026. The ratio for the United States is proj...