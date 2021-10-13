FOCUS: Thailand cautious over reopening to tourists from November

Newsfrom Japan

Thailand is gearing up to reopen the country from November even as its high COVID-19 rate poses a dilemma for the government, which seeks to control the pandemic while mitigating its impact on the tourism-reliant economy. Although Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha announced in mid-June that the country would fully open within four months, a daily infection caseload exceeding 10,000 has forced his government to settle for a partial reopening starting Nov. 1. Addressing the nation about the reopening plan on Oct. 11, Prayut said fully vaccinated visitors from certain low-risk countries will be al...