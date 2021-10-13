Baseball: Ishikawa goes distance as Marines clobber Buffaloes

Newsfrom Japan

Ayumu Ishikawa pitched out of a second-inning jam before the Lotte Marines broke the game open in an 8-2 win over the Pacific League-leading Orix Buffaloes on Wednesday. The win at Kyocera Dome Osaka lifted the second-place Marines to within 1-1/2 games of first place. The teams complete their three-game set on Friday with a pair of marquee rookies set to take the mound, Orix lefty Hiroya Miyagi and Lotte right-hander Roki Sasaki. A Brandon Laird single plated a run in the first for the visitors, but Ishikawa faced trouble in the second, when a pair of one-out singles brought veteran left-hand...