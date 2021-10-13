Japan's Honda to introduce first electric vehicle in China next spring

Newsfrom Japan

Honda Motor Co. will introduce its first electric vehicle to the Chinese market next spring, the Japanese automaker said Wednesday. With the electric-powered sport utility vehicle as a start, Honda will accelerate the electrification of its products sold in China, the world's largest car market. The automaker also unveiled a strategy that all new models to be launched in China after 2030 would be EVs or hybrid vehicles. As Honda said in April that all its cars to be introduced worldwide would be EVs or fuel cell vehicles in 2040, the electric SUV model in China is seen as a groundwork for the ...