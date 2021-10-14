Tokyo stocks open higher on U.S. tech gain, capped by oil price woes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Thursday as high-tech issues were boosted following overnight advances on the technology-heavy U.S. Nasdaq index, although gains were capped by concerns that a recent upward trend in crude oil futures would squeeze corporate profits. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 161.43 points, or 0.57 percent, from Wednesday to 28,301.71. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 2.09 points, or 0.11 percent, at 1,975.92. Gainers were led by precision instrument, electric appliance and service...