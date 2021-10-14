Tokyo stocks higher in morning on firm tech shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were higher Thursday morning, lifted by high-tech shares following overnight gains on the technology-heavy U.S. Nasdaq index, but remained top-heavy due to worries over the global economic recovery amid surging crude oil prices. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 285.62 points, or 1.01 percent, from Wednesday to 28,425.90. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 6.15 points, or 0.31 percent, at 1,979.98. Gainers were led by precision instrument, chemical and electric appliance issues.