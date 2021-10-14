SystemSoft opens startup-friendly rental office in Bangkok

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's SystemSoft Corp., a company specializing in lending support for both Japanese and foreign startups aiming for global expansion, has opened a coworking and rental office in the heart of Bangkok. Tokyo-based SystemSoft said the rental office, dubbed fabbit Global Gateway Bangkok, is a three-story structure with a total area of 900 square meters in the Thai capital's Khlong Toei district and is managed by Apamanshop (Thailand) Co., a group firm. The office features rooms for two to eight people, and their monthly rental fees range in price from 20,000 baht ($601) to 85,000 baht ($2,555). ...