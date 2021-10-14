BOJ board member says tapering stimulus not option despite recovery

Economy

Japan' economy will likely see a pent-up demand but reducing monetary stimulus to cope with accelerating inflation will not be an option for the Bank of Japan for the time being, a board member said Thursday. Asahi Noguchi, a supporter of reflationary monetary policy, said in a speech that he expects the economic recovery will become more pronounced at the end of this year or later as vaccinations progress and the impact of COVID-19 is expected to wane gradually. Some countries like the United States have seen inflation accelerating in line with the reopening of their economies that has led de...
Kyodo News

Kyodo News