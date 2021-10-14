Tokyo stocks end higher on strong high-tech shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Thursday, lifted by rises in high-tech shares, although gains in the market were capped by surging crude oil prices that raised concerns over global economic recovery. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 410.65 points, or 1.46 percent, from Wednesday at 28,550.93. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 13.14 points, or 0.67 percent, higher at 1,986.97. Gainers were led by farm and fishery, precision instrument and electric appliance issues.