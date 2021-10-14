Fast Retailing posts record net profit on robust Uniqlo sales

Newsfrom Japan

Fast Retailing Co. said Thursday its net profit rose to a record 169.85 billion yen ($1.50 billion) in the year through August from a year earlier and projected further growth in the current fiscal year on robust sales for its Uniqlo casual clothing amid a decline in coronavirus infection cases in some countries. The net profit surged 88.0 percent on year and surpassed the previous all-time high of 162.58 billion yen logged before the coronavirus pandemic in the year ended in August 2019. The world's third-largest apparel maker and retailer by sales reported 249.01 billion yen in operating pro...