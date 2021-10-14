Japan opposition lambastes "inconsistent" Kishida ahead of election

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese opposition parties lashed out Thursday at Prime Minister Fumio Kishida who dissolved the lower house for a general election, terming his remarks on key issues including raising the capital gains tax as "inconsistent." Kishida is seeking a mandate in the Oct. 31 election to proceed with his priorities of bolstering the coronavirus response and making sure the economy recovers from the COVID-19 fallout and grows, a requisite for him to follow through on his campaign pledge of redistributing wealth. "Why is it that he teetered over the issue of raising the capital gains tax? People will ...