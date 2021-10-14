Nippon Steel sues Toyota, Chinese steelmaker for patent violation

Economy

Nippon Steel Corp. said Thursday it has filed lawsuits against Toyota Motor Corp. and Chinese steelmaker Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., alleging infringement of a patent related to a key steel product for electric vehicle and seeking damages of 20 billion yen ($176 million) from each company. Japan's largest steelmaker has also asked the Tokyo District Court to issue an injunction prohibiting Toyota from manufacturing and selling electric vehicles made with non-oriented electrical steel sheets suspected of violating its patent, it said. Nippon Steel said it had discussed the matter with the two com...
Kyodo News

