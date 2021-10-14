URGENT: Japan PM Kishida to outline COVID-19 response Fri.

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday his government will outline its coronavirus response on Friday, the day after he dissolved the House of Representatives for a general election. Speaking at a press conference, Kishida said the future of Japan is at stake in the upcoming lower house election on Oct. 31, as he seeks a mandate to lead the country and the fight against COVID-19 just weeks after becoming prime minister on Oct. 4. An economic package to be compiled after the election will include support for the domestic development and production of vaccines for infectious disease...