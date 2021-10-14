Baseball: Yomiuri gives free entry to vaccinated, COVID-negative fans

Newsfrom Japan

The Yomiuri Giants said Thursday that vaccinated fans and those with negative COVID-19 test results would be allowed to attend games for free as part of the government's drive to ease restrictions placed on the public. The trial program at Tokyo Dome for the game between the Giants and Hanshin Tigers was the first in Tokyo and Nippon Professional Baseball. Seventeen fans were admitted who were either fully vaccinated or could show proof of a previous or game-day negative COVID-19 test. Yomiuri will invite 30 more fans to its game against the Hiroshima Carp on Saturday and another 30 to see the...