Japan businesses urge active policy debate in run-up to election

Business leaders in Japan on Thursday called for vigorous policy debate between the ruling and opposition parties as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida dissolved the House of Representatives for a general election. "I would like each political party to firmly present major differences (in their policies) and make clear how to finance and shoulder the burden" of implementing such policies, said Kengo Sakurada, chairman of the Japan Association of Corporate Executives. Stressing the lower house election -- set for Oct. 31 -- is an opportunity for the public to choose a new government, Sakurada asked K...