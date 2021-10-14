Baseball: Sasaki wins marquee clash as Marines pursue Buffaloes

Newsfrom Japan

Roki Sasaki struck out eight over six scoreless innings to outpitch fellow rookie Hiroya Miyagi and lead the Lotte Marines to a crucial 6-1 win over the Pacific League-leading Orix Buffaloes on Thursday. The win at Orix's Kyocera Dome Osaka moved second-place Lotte to within a half-game of the Buffaloes. Sasaki (3-2) took the mound in the bottom of the first with a three-run lead after Brandon Laird drove in the first run of the game for the third straight night. The Marines batters were able to get a lot of good swings against Miyagi (12-4), who surrendered a one-out first-inning single and a...