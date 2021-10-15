Biden to travel to Europe from late Oct. for G-20, climate talks

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Europe from late October to attend the Group of 20 summit meeting in Italy and the leaders' session of U.N. climate change talks to be held in Britain, the White House said Thursday. The announcement came after the ruling out of a possible in-person meeting between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G-20 summit, with Xi showing no intention to travel to Italy amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to the White House, Biden, together with first lady Jill Biden, will be in Rome on Oct. 30 and 31. The couple will also visit the...