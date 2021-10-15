IMF steering body says central banks monitoring inflation closely

Newsfrom Japan

The policy-setting body of the International Monetary Fund said Thursday that central banks are monitoring inflation closely and will "act appropriately" against risks linked to rising price pressures. The communique issued by the International Monetary and Financial Committee appears to reflect concern over possible sustained price pressures if supply chain disruptions triggered in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic persist longer than expected. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told a press conference after the committee meeting that increases in inflation rates are currently seen...