Tokyo stocks open higher on Wall St. gains, weaker yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Friday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, while exporters were supported after the yen weakened against the U.S. dollar. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 248.37 points, or 0.87 percent, from Thursday to 28,799.30. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 18.68 points, or 0.94 percent, at 2,005.65. Every industry category made ground, except for farm and fishery issues. Major gainers were led by electric machinery and machinery issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 113.84-8...