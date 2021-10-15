Japan gov't keeps economic view in Oct. but exports downgraded

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's government on Friday retained its view that the pace of economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic-caused shock has "weakened" in its monthly assessment for October while downgrading its assessment for exports amid supply shortages. The Japanese economy is "picking up, although the pace has weakened" due to the severe situation caused by the virus, the Cabinet Office said in its overall assessment, after revising it down the previous month for the first time in four months. The report downgraded its view on exports for the first time in seven months, saying that they are "increasi...