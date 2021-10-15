Main events scheduled for Oct. 18-24

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Oct. 18-24: Oct. 18 (Mon) -- No major events. Oct. 19 (Tues) -- Official campaigning to start for Oct. 31 general election. -- Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies annual electronics and IT show to be held online through Oct. 22. Oct. 20 (Wed) -- Former Empress Michiko to turn 87. -- Finance Ministry to release preliminary customs-cleared trade data for September. Oct. 21 (Thurs) -- No major events. Oct. 22 (Fri) -- Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release nationwide consumer price index for September. Oct. 23 (Sat) -- Princess Mako,...