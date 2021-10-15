Tokyo stocks higher in morning as U.S. dollar hits 3-yr high vs. yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were higher Friday morning, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, with exporters boosted after the U.S. dollar climbed to its highest level against the yen in almost three years. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 369.21 points, or 1.29 percent, from Thursday to 28,920.14. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 25.44 points, or 1.28 percent, at 2,012.41. Gainers were led by machinery, electric machinery and metal product issues.