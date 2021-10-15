Mitsubishi Estate, CapitaLand complete China office building project

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Mitsubishi Estate Co. has completed a major office building project in Hangzhou, China, undertaken jointly with Singapore-based CapitaLand, one of Asia's largest real estate groups. The Alpha Park project, which costs more than 23 billion yen ($202 million), is the major Japanese developer's third office building project in China, according to Mitsubishi Estate's announcement Thursday. It comprises four high-rise office buildings, already in operation, including a 23-story tower, with a combined floor space of more than 230,000 square meters, and some 17,000 people are expected to work...