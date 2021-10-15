Nationwide system failure hits NTT Docomo, disruption continues

Newsfrom Japan

Some NTT Docomo Inc. mobile phone customers on Friday continued to face difficulties in making calls and data connections, a day after Japan's largest mobile carrier was hit by a nationwide system outage. NTT Docomo said it suffered a system issue at around 5 p.m. on Thursday due to troubles during work on its network. Services were restored three hours later, but connections remained unstable for some users due to network congestion as many people tried to access the network, the carrier said. Japan's largest wireless carrier with some 80 million contracts said Friday it limited data traffic ...