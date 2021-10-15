U.S. dollar climbs to 3-yr high vs yen amid economic recovery hopes

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. dollar rose to its highest level in nearly three years against the yen above the 114 yen line Friday in Tokyo, boosting Japanese stocks, as an improvement in U.S. employment conditions raised hopes for the country's economic recovery. At 3 p.m., the dollar fetched 114.15-16 yen compared with 113.63-73 yen in New York and 113.37-38 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Thursday. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 517.70 points, or 1.81 percent, from Thursday at 29,068.63. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 36.96 points, or 1.86 percent, h...