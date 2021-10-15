Princess Mako's boyfriend to meet her parents ahead of marriage

Newsfrom Japan

Princess Mako's boyfriend Kei Komuro will meet her parents on Monday ahead of their marriage scheduled for later this month, the Imperial Household Agency said Friday, with an unresolved financial dispute involving his mother clouding the celebratory mood. The announcement came as Komuro, 30, arrived in Japan last month from the United States, where he works at a law firm, to prepare for the marriage that was imperiled by the dispute between his mother and her former fiance. He completed a two-week coronavirus quarantine period earlier this week. Komuro's return to Japan for the first time in ...