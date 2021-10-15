Toyota cuts Nov. global output plan around 15% amid parts shortages

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. said Friday it expects global output for November to fall by as much as 15 percent, or 150,000 units, from its initial plan for around 1 million due to difficulty securing parts amid pandemic-disrupted supply chains and a semiconductor crunch. Despite the production cut, Toyota maintained its output target of 9 million vehicles for the year through March 2022 as it aims to ramp up output in the coming months. The full-year outlook was trimmed from 9.3 million units last month. Toyota has been known for its robust supply chains, but the spread of COVID-19 has affected its out...