Baseball: Sugimoto blasts Buffaloes past Fighters

Newsfrom Japan

Pacific League home run leader Yutaro Sugimoto hit a three-run homer, powering the league-leading Orix Buffaloes past the Nippon Ham Fighters 3-0 on Friday. The Buffaloes remained a half-game ahead of the second-place Lotte Marines, who beat them the previous two nights. At Sapporo Dome, rookie Orix right-hander Soichiro Yamazaki (2-2) allowed two hits and a walk over six innings while striking out five. Fighters starter Kazuaki Tateno (4-2) issued back-to-back walks to open the top of the fourth, and Sugimoto belted his 32nd home run. "We're in a situation where we can't afford a loss, so I'm...